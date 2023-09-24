Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah to miss 2nd ODI vs Australia, Mukesh Kumar named replacement

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will miss the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The management gave the ace pacer a short break to visit his family.

Mukesh Kumar has been named as his replacement, Bumrah will rejoin the side for the final ODI in Rajkot on September 27.

Bumrah made his return to top-level cricket in the three-game T20I series against Ireland and looked quite threatening. He also played in the Asia Cup 2023, delivering decent performances.

The team management, however, has been cautious, keeping in mind his tryst with injuries. The BCCI took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot."

Jasprit Bumrah played in the first ODI against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and bagged decent figures of 10-1-43-1, dismissing Josh Inglis with a clever slower delivery.

India top rankings in all three formats after five-wicket win over Australia in 1st ODI

The Men in Blue climbed to the summit of the ODI rankings with a win in Mohali, achieving the elusive feat of going at the top across formats. The Men in Blue are the second team in history to be the best side in the world in all three formats at the same time. South Africa achieved the feat when they won the Test mace in August 2012.

Mohammed Shami's second ODI fifer set up an achievable 276 for the home side. Chasing 277, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad laid a solid foundation with a 142-run opening stand.

While leg-spinner Adam Zampa triggered a mini-collapse, the 80-run stand between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav shepherded India's chase comfortably, Rahul, who stayed unbeaten at 58, hit the winning runs to put India 1-0 up.