Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar ties the knot with Divya Singh in a grand wedding ceremony

Team India and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar married Divya Singh in a private and intimate wedding ceremony in Gorakhpur on Tuesday (November 28).

Mukesh is part of the Indian squad facing Australia in the ongoing five-match T20I series. He played the first two games of the series but missed the third T20I yesterday after BCCI granted him a break for marriage.

After the second T20I on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar went to Gorakhpur to participate in his wedding festivities. Mukesh got engaged to Divya Singh earlier in February this year. After a few ceremonies, the couple tied the knot yesterday in front of their family and friends.

His IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, took to their official Instagram handle and shared a collage photo to wish the couple on the special occasion.

You can also catch a glimpse of the Mukesh Kumar's haldi ceremony in the X posts below:

"I initially thought Mohammad Siraj would become the junior Shami, but I now feel it could be Mukesh Kumar"- Ravichandran Ashwin

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up that he believes Mukesh might become Mohammed Shami's successor in the national team. In a video on his YouTube channel on the matter, Ashwin said:

“I initially thought Mohammad Siraj would become the junior Shami, but I now feel it could be Mukesh Kumar. Shami is called ‘Lala’ and as a tribute to the actor Mohanlal who is called Lalettan, I call Shami Lalettan.

Elaborating on the reasons behind his views, Ashwin added:

"Mukesh has a similar build, similar height, and outstanding wrist position – he has that great whip of the wrist and terrific back-spin on the ball. He has a very nice straight and nice alignment. He had bowled really well in the series in the West Indies and was outstanding at a practice game in Barbados."

