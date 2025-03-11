Team India pacer poses with Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma after 2025 Champions Trophy win [In Pictures]

Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana won his first ICC Champions Trophy title with Team India on March 9 in Dubai. While Rana was not a part of the playing XI in the final, he played the first two matches of the mega event against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

After winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Harshit Rana started an Instagram live video from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium itself. The celebrations did not stop there as Rana clicked a picture with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Rana posted the picture of himself with Virat and Anushka on Instagram on March 11. He shared a carousel of images which also featured Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. The last photo was a candid moment from the team's celebrations.

"Wholesome moments," Harshit captioned the carousel post.

The post shared by Rana has received more than 130,000 likes on Instagram in just two hours. Hundreds of fans have congratulated the fast bowler for winning his maiden ICC trophy with the Indian team at the senior level.

Can Team India pacer Harshit Rana help Kolkata Knight Riders retain the IPL 2025 trophy?

Having won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Team India, Harshit Rana will now shift his focus to IPL 2025, where he will play for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise retained Rana ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction as an uncapped player.

Rana became popular during the last IPL season because of his flying kiss celebration. In fact, the entire team celebrated that way after the Kolkata Knight Riders became the champions. It will be interesting to see if Rana can help KKR defend their title successfully in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

