Team India pacer served notice over new car purchased after heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests: Reports

Team India's star pacer Akash Deep has found himself in the news for reasons other than cricket over the new car that he purchased a couple of days ago. According to a report by India Today, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued him a notice for allegedly driving the vehicle bereft of a High Security Registration Plate.

The 28-year-old had posted pictures of the Fortuner SUV as he posed along with it with his family members. He captioned it,

"Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most."

However, Deep's big life milestone has reportedly been marred by the issuance of a notice by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department. M/s Sunny Motors has also come under scrutiny for selling the car without completing the registration or fitting the mandatory registration plate.

The dealer has been suspended for a month. Meanwhile, the Team India cricketer has been given 14 days to provide an explanation.

Akash Deep finished the England tour 13 wickets as Team India force a series draw

Akash Deep. (Image Credits: Getty)

On the cricketing side of things, Deep enjoyed a rewarding series in England as he emerged with 13 wickets in the three Tests he played during the tour. He was particularly outstanding during the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He took 10 wickets in the match, having been recalled in Jasprit Bumrah's place as the tourists won by 336 runs.

He was relatively ineffective in the third Test at Lord's and the following fixture at The Oval. However, it didn't stop the Asian Giants from walking away with a 2-2 result. The Bihar-born cricketer had broken the crucial partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook on Day 4 at The Oval by dismissing the latter for 111. From there, the visitors were able to apply the squeeze and eventually defended 374 to win by six runs.

Deep has been included in the East Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy that begins on August 28.

