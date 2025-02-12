Team India players celebrate joyously after a 3-0 clean sweep ODI series victory vs England 2025 [Watch]

Team India beat England comprehensively by 142 runs in the third ODI on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having already won the previous two games, the hosts completed a whitewash against the English team in the three-match ODI series.

After being asked to bat first, India notched up a daunting total of 356 in 50 overs on the back of a magnificent century from opener Shubman Gill (112). He received some support from Virat Kohli (52), Shreyas Iyer (78), and KL Rahul (40) in the middle-order.

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya then picked up two wickets apiece. They bundled out England for 214 in 34.2 overs, defending the target without much hassles.

The Indian players and support staff were elated after Axar Patel cleaned up Gus Atkinson (38) in the 35th over to wrap up the contest. BCCI gave a glimpse of victory celebrations by sharing a video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

You can watch the winning moments in the below video:

"Whatever was thrown at us, we responded pretty well this series"- India captain Rohit Sharma after win vs England in 3rd ODI 2025

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was pleased with his team's performance in the series and satisfied with their responses to the challenges. Reflecting on the win, Sharma said at the post-match presentation:

"Very very pleasing. We knew when we came into the series that there will be some challenges but we came out pretty well facing those challenges. Whatever was thrown at us, we responded pretty well this series. I don't see anything wrong that we did this series. There are some areas but I'm not going to stand here and discuss about it."

He added:

"There are some chats in the dressing room and the players are comfortable chatting about it. It's just about ensuring that we as a team are moving forward. It's not an individual sport, it's about the team. The guys wanting to do different things at different times, those are the things we talk about with the players. It's our job to ensure that there is consistency within the squad, we try and keep things clear."

Do you think the Men in Blue can continue in the same vein of form and win the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Let us know your views in the comments section.

