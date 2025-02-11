Team India players get felicitated at Ahmedabad hotel ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India players arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the third and final ODI of their three-match home series against England. The home team received a special welcome as they checked into the ITC Narmada Hotel located in the Vastrapur area of the city.

When the Indian cricketers arrived at the hotel, the staff greeted them by applying tilak on their foreheads. Sharing the video of the Men in Blue's grand welcome, the hotel wrote on Instagram:

"A journey of grit, glory, and greatness deserves a welcome just as remarkable. ITC Narmada proudly hosts the Indian cricket team, bringing together Gujarat’s warmth and the elegance of timeless luxury. A setting where champions unwind, recharge, and prepare for the triumphs ahead. Here’s to the spirit of the game and true sportsmanship."

Team India secured a four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will aim to complete a whitewash over the visitors. The third ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12.

India captain Rohit Sharma roared back to form in Cuttack with a splendid ton

Rohit Sharma had come under the scanner following a string of underwhelming performances in recent times. He had been in impressive form in ODIs coming into the England series.

However, he endured a failure in the opening encounter, losing his wicket for just two runs. The veteran batter redeemed himself in the next outing, notching up his 32nd ODI ton. Sharma ended a 487-day ODI century drought as he scored 119 runs off 90 deliveries in Cuttack.

His batting exploits helped India chase down the 305-run target in 44.3 overs with four wickets to spare.

Rohit Sharma's form augurs well for the side ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. They will begin their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

