Team India players' joyous celebrations after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

The Indian players celebrated joyously after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9). They achieved the feat by beating New Zealand in the final by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is the second straight ICC tournament won by India without losing a single match.

The match went down to the wire as New Zealand gave India a tough fight. After opting to bat first, the Kiwis posted a respectable total of 251/7. India then got off to a great start with a 106-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma (76) and Shubman Gill (31).

New Zealand spinners then brought their side into the contest by picking wickets at regular intervals to exert pressure on the Indian batters. KL Rahul (34*) maintained his composure in pressure moments and took India home in the chase.

After the match, ICC shared a few videos on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the celebrations of Indian players after their memorable triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

You can watch the trophy celebrations by the players in the videos below:

"We've had a great time as a team"- Virat Kohli after India beat New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Virat Kohli emphasized that it was important for them to win the Champions Trophy after a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Kohli said:

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after the tough Australia tour, we wanted to win. Feels good to be part of the such young talent, we're happy to help, try to make an impact whenever there's a chance."

He continued:

"These are the things, you look forward to situation under pressure. Teams stepped up different situation, everyone have put up hand at different times, such impactful knocks, spells. Only collective effort can win you titles. We've had a great time as a team, and was an amazing tournament."

