Team India to retain ICC Test Mace for fifth time in a row after topping Test rankings

Team India have replaced New Zealand as the top-ranked side in the ICC Test rankings after defeating England 3-1 in the recently-concluded Test series.

Having regained top spot, the Indian Cricket Team also managed to retain the ICC Test Mace, which is awarded to the top-ranked Test side on the 1st of April every year.

Team India will be awarded $1 million for Test Mace retention

The Virat Kohli-led team will be lifting the ICC Test Mace for the fifth time in a row and will also be awarded an amount of $1 million.

There hasn't been a lot of Test cricket since April 1, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian team have featured in just two series since - one away and one at home against Australia and England respectively.

Down under, Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a memorable series victory in Virat Kohli's absence. India won two Tests and drew one following a crushing defeat at Adelaide.

Team India lost the first Test against England as well but bounced back brilliantly to win the next three games and climb back to the top of the table.

Team India first won the ICC Test Mace back in April 2010 and retained it the following year. However, they couldn't dominate much in the five years that followed. England received the honors in 2012 and South Africa won it the next three years before Australia regained it in 2016.

The Indian Cricket Team, under the able leadership of Virat Kohli, hasn't looked back and won every ICC Test Mace since 2017. This will be the fifth consecutive time that Team India will receive the ICC Test Mace for finishing top of the Test rankings.

Overall, this will be the 7th time that Team India will receive the Test Mace. They are now only behind Australia, who have won it on nine occasions.