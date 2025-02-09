Team India’s BGT 2024-25 star gifts a gold bracelet to his father

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy recently gifted a gold bracelet to his father, Mutyalu Reddy, following his magnificent Test debut series against Australia in BGT 2024-25.

The 21-year-old cricketer impressed with his batting exploits in the lower middle order, contributing some crucial runs for the team. Nitish was the fourth-highest scorer in the BGT 2024-25 series, scoring 298 runs across five matches, including a century. Mutyalu Reddy was also in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and became emotional when Nitish hit his maiden international cricket century during the Boxing Day Test.

Mutyalu Reddy took to Instagram and shared a video on his story to give a glimpse of Nitish gifting him a bracelet. You can get a glimpse of the moment in the below pictures:

Mutyala Reddy's Instagram story with his son.

"I have to thank my wife for it"- India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's father on family support during his son's early cricketing journey

Mutyalu Reddy recently opened up about the cricketing journey of his son, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and the hardships they faced in the early days. Mutyalu revealed that his wife supported him during hardships and never complained. In an article for the Indian Express, Mutyalu Reddy wrote:

"I have been often asked about my decision to quit my job and focus on Nitish’s cricket. I have to thank my wife for it. I love sports and she likes education. I told her, ‘Let’s make our daughter a doctor and let Nitish play cricket’. It was during his India U14 days I still had 23 years of service left and I got transferred to Udaipur. Should I go or not, I was in a state of confusion as he had not played for the state at that point and the coaches said he was playing cricket well."

About the support of his wife in the journey, Reddy added:

"Some days I used to be happy and some days I used to be sad. On the day he used to get 100 I was happy and on the day he went out for a duck I used to be sad. My wife is not emotional like me and used to lighten the mood with some comedy! If it had been someone else they would have complained that there are still 23 years of service left, how will our life go on. Had she said that then, I would not have been able to do what I did. She just said all is fine, don’t worry."

Do you think Nitish Kumar Reddy should have been selected in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

