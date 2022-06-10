[Watch] "Setbacks < Comebacks" - Team India's KL Rahul shares inspiring workout video

KL Rahul was set to lead India in the five-match home T20I series against South Africa. However, the star batter was ruled out of the entire series due to a groin injury that he sustained during training.

The 30-year-old recently gave fans a glimpse of his gym session. KL Rahul shared a video on social media earlier today in which he can be seen toiling it hard in the gym. He mentioned in the post's caption that comebacks are often greater than setbacks.

KL Rahul posted on Instagram:

"Setbacks < Comebacks"

The right-hander will have to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, where the medical team will assess his injury and then decide on the further course of treatment.

Rahul will be aiming to get fit for Team India's upcoming tour of England. The side will leave for the UK later this month. India and England are scheduled to lock horns in a one-off Test match, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

While the talented cricketer has emerged as a dependable batter for the national side, injuries have hampered his career on several occasions. It is worth mentioning that he was also ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies along with the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year due to a hamstring strain.

After Rahul's injury, Rishabh Pant was named as the captain for the white-ball rubber against the Proteas. The visitors came up with an inspiring performance to win the series opener on Thursday, June 9.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

The first encounter of the five-match T20I series proved to be a high-octane one as South Africa chased down India's total of 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back in the forthcoming fixture. The two teams are slated to lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday, June 12. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

