India’s performance in Australia bears testimony to their solid bench strength: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee recently opened up about the importance of having quality bench strength for an international side in the current pandemic situation.

The cricketing world has been dealing with this situation since June 2020, when international teams began playing in secure bio bubbles to safeguard players from contracting COVID-19.

Speaking to the ICC, Brett Lee lauded the depth of the Indian squad and cited India's Test series win in Australia earlier this year as an example of that.

Team India lost multiple key players to injuries at various points in that series. But the debutants and inexperienced players stepped up for the team and played crucial roles in India's series win. On the topic, Lee said:

"The bench strength is crucial for a team to do well and India’s performance in Australia bears testimony to that. Teams are not of just 11 players anymore. There are some 16-17 of them and it is about having others who are good enough to stand up at the world level at any given time.

"Also, with travelling in bubbles, there will be players who get extended rests and others who get fatigued, but that is how the times are."

India's upcoming pacers are ready to take over from the likes of Bumrah and Shami: Brett Lee

Brett Lee then heaped praise on India's upcoming pacers by saying they were ready to take over the responsibility from experienced bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. He added that they had enough pace, talent, and hunger to succeed at the international level.

"A word here about the Indian bowling attack, which I feel has been fantastic. They have experienced bowlers and some good young guys coming through.

"They have enough pace, are excited and enthusiastic, ready to take over from the likes of Bumrah and Shami. This trend may help India do well for the next 10, 15 or even 20 years," said Brett Lee.

🗨 "Teams are not of just 11 players anymore."@BrettLee_58 spoke about the importance of bench strength ahead of India's ICC World Test Championship series against England. #WTC23| Read on 👇https://t.co/uA0UVIDrAg — ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee