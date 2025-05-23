Team India's squad selection for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series: Date of announcement and press conference timing in IST

By Shankar
Modified May 23, 2025 21:20 IST
BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: DEC 15 third NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty
India's tour to England will be their first bilateral Test series without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - Source: Getty

India's squad for the five-match Test series against England will be announced on Saturday, May 24. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release that the announcement will take place at approximately 1.30pm at the the board headquarters in Mumbai.

There was no information over whether the new Test captain would be present at the press conference. This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket, earlier this month.

The first India-England Test will take place at Leeds on June 20. That will be followed by four more Tests at Edgbaston (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and The Oval (July 31-August 4). Prior to the series, there will also be three India 'A' matches against England Lions, the first of which will take place at the St.Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on May 30.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India 'A' in those matches with gloveman Dhruv Jurel appointed the vice-captain. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will link up with the 'A' squad ahead of the second match.

India begin life without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli with tough England tour

India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle will be their first without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both batters announced their retirement from Test cricket on May 7 and May 12, respectively, leaving India with the need of a huge rebuild.

They are yet to announce a new captain in the longest format. Top-order batter Shubman Gill, who was the vice-captain in the victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign in March, and Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in Sharma's absence against Australia in Perth in November 2024, are the frontrunners to take over the captaincy. India last won a Test series in England in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
