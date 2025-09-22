Team India’s star batter set to miss upcoming Test series against West Indies: Reports

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies, as per the latest reports (via ESPN Cricinfo). Team India will take on the West Indies in a two-match affair, starting with the first Test in Ahmedabad on October 2.

Pant fractured his left foot in the first innings of the fourth Test of India's recent tour of England at Manchester. Despite retiring out at that moment, the 27-year-old limped out to bat the following day.

He scored a valuable 54 off 75 deliveries to propel India to a respectable 358 in their first innings. While Pant wasn't required to bat in the second innings as India salvaged a final-day draw, he was subsequently ruled out of the series finale at the Oval. N Jagadeesan replaced him in the squad for the final Test.

Pant is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, undergoing his recovery process. While there is no certain timeline for his return to competitive cricket, India are likely to announce their squad for the West Indies series in the next couple of days.

In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel should take over the wicketkeeping duties in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Rishabh Pant played a key role in India's memorable Test series draw in England

Rishabh Pant was at his best with the bat in India's five-Test series in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The southpaw started the UK tour with twin centuries in the first Test at Leeds.

However, the visitors blew a golden opportunity to go one up in the series, allowing England to chase down 371 in the final innings. Pant scored another valuable half-century in the second innings of India's massive 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

The swashbuckling batter made it back-to-back half-centuries with a brilliant 74 in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's. Yet, India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the contest, falling 1-2 down in the series.

Pant made it a third half-century in the first innings of the Manchester Test, where he suffered a left foot injury. After pulling off a miraculous draw in that game, India triumphed in the series finale by six runs to level the series at two apiece.

Pant finished the England Test tour with impressive numbers, scoring 479 runs at an average of 68.42, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

