Team India's sweater design for WTC final revealed; Ravindra Jadeja posts first picture

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has posted a picture of the sweater the side will be using for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The top-ranked Test sides India and New Zealand will battle it out in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18-22.

Revealing the sweater design on his official Twitter account, Jadeja gave a thumbs up sign.

The sweater is a throwback to the 90s. On one side, the ICC logo can be seen with ICC WTC Final 2021 written on it. The other side of the sweater has the BCCI logo.

Jadeja posted the picture on his Twitter account with the caption:

“Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india.”

Jadeja will be making a comeback to the Indian team with the WTC final next month. He missed the fourth Test in Australia at the Gabba as well as the entire home series against England with a thumb injury.

The all-rounder turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. He played seven matches and scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 161.72, bolstered by his 28-ball 62 not out against RCB. With his left-arm spin, Jadeja claimed six wickets at a strike rate of 24. Jadeja was brilliant, as usual, on the field.

ICC announced WTC final playing conditions on Friday

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, announced the playing conditions for the WTC final between India and New Zealand next month. One of the key points in the playing conditions is that in case of a tie or a draw in the WTC final, India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners.

There was a massive controversy in the 2019 World Cup final as England were named world champions on a bizarre boundary count rule after both the main match and the Super Over were tied.

Further, June 23 was set aside as Reserve Day to make up for lost time during regular days. The Reserve Day, though, will only be utilized if lost playing time cannot be recovered through normal provisions of making up lost time each day (extending play).

The WTC final will also see the implementation of changes to international playing conditions with regards to short runs, player reviews and DRS reviews. The changes came into effect during the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

