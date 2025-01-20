Team India’s T20I batting star gifts a super bike to his father

Team India batter Rinku Singh recently gifted his father, Khanchandra Singh. a swanky super bike. The swashbuckling batter purchased a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR for his father. The top model of the motorbike retails around ₹8,79,000 (ex-showroom).

Rinku comes from a humble background and his success has been a great rags-to-riches story. The player's father reportedly continues his job of delivering LPG gas cylinders in Aligarh, despite his son's exponential rise.

The 27-year-old reshared a video on his Instagram story on Sunday, January 19, in which his father can be seen riding the new super bike on the streets of Aligarh. You can watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh will be seen in action during India's upcoming five-match T20I home series against England. The opening encounter is set to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Rinku Singh's Indian Premier League salary increased by almost 23 times ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Rinku Singh was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The southpaw's salary saw a massive growth as it increased from ₹55 lakh to a whopping ₹13 crore.

The left-handed batter had a season to remember in 2023. He grabbed headlines by hitting five successive sixes off Yash Dayal's bowling, helping KKR chase down 29 runs in the final over against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The 27-year-old was his team's leading run-getter in the edition, chalking up 474 runs across 14 innings at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. His batting exploits earned him a maiden India call-up and he made his T20I debut in August 2023 against Ireland.

Rinku was part of KKR's title-winning squad in IPL 2024. However, it was an underwhelming season for him with the bat. The dynamic batter finished with 168 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 148.67, averaging just 18.66.

