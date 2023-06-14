Team India’s WTC 2023-25 schedule: Full list of matches

Team India have been the common factor in both the World Test Championship (WTC) finals held so far. Unfortunately, they ended up on the wrong side of the result on both occasions. As such, their aspiration of capturing an ICC title, which they last won in 2013, has remained unfulfilled.

India took on New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final in Southampton during the inaugural edition. They seemed under-prepared as they were bowled out for 217 and 170. The Kiwis eased to an eight-wicket victory despite getting all-out for 249 in their first innings.

The sorry batting tale was replayed in the recently-concluded 2023 WTC final, which was held at The Oval. The bowlers did disappoint, allowing Australia to post 469 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and fielded under overcast conditions. But India’s batters needed to do better than registering totals of 296 and 234 on a decent batting track. Their failure meant India succumbed to defeat by 209 runs.

How does Team India’s 2023-25 WTC schedule look?

Team India will have to put behind the disappointment of another ICC heartbreak as their next assignment will mark the beginning of the 2023-25 WTC cycle for them. Rohit Sharma and co. will kickstart their next WTC cycle with two Tests during the tour of West Indies, which will be played from July 12 to July 16 (Dominica) and July 20 to July 24 (Trinidad).

India will them tour South Africa for two Tests from December 2023 to January 2024. Team India will also host England for five Tests at the start of 2024 (January-February). Later in 2024, Bangladesh will tour India for two Test matches in September-October.

Bangladesh’s visit will be followed by one from New Zealand, who will play three Tests in India in October-November 2024. Team India’s WTC 2023-25 itinerary also includes a tour of Australia as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are set to play five Tests Down Under from November 2024 to January 2025.

India’s home schedule for WTC 2023-23 cycle

Five Tests vs England - January 2024 to February 2024

Two Tests vs Bangladesh - September 2024 to October 2024

Three Tests vs New Zealand - October 2024 to November 2024

India’s away schedule for WTC 2023-23 cycle

Two Tests in West Indies - July 2023 to August 2023

Two Tests in South Africa - December 2023 to January 2024

Five Tests in Australia - November 2024 to January 2025

