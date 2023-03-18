Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav meets Superstar Rajinikanth in Mumbai

Team India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently met popular actor Rajinikanth in Mumbai. The superstar attended the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai on Friday (March 17) after accepting an invitation from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

India won the low-scoring encounter by five wickets after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja put on a match-winning 108-run partnership after the top order collapsed.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took the opportunity to meet Rajinikanth along with other Team India contingent members like Washington Sundar. He gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a couple of photos on his official Instagram handle.

Kuldeep captioned the post:

"ஒரு சூரியன், ஒரு சந்திரன், ஒரே தலைவர் 😎."

(One Sun, One Moon, One Leader 😎 - translation)

Kuldeep Yadav picked up one wicket against Australia in the 1st ODI

Australia batted first in the contest and got bundled out for 188 after a well-rounded performance from the Indian bowling unit.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were the wreakers in chief by picking up three wickets apiece. Kuldeep Yadav (1/48) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/46) supported the pacers well by scalping crucial wickets in the middle overs.

While reviewing India's bowling efforts in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Mohammad Shami is brilliant. When he releases the ball, the seam is so good that the ball keeps on moving even after pitching. So many times the batter gets beaten and it seems there is an edge but it's not the case as the ball just continues in that path. He was absolutely sensational. This wasn't the best of Mohammed Siraj but he still picked up three wickets. "

Shedding light on spinners' role in the first ODI, Chopra continued:

"When you see the pitch, you ask why the spinners were played at all because there was not much help for the spinners, although the Indian spinners still picked up three wickets - Jaddu two and Kuldeep one."

India and Australia will face off in the second ODI on Sunday, March 19, in Visakhapatnam.

