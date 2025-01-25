Team India squad update for England T20Is: 2 players added as Nitish Reddy ruled out of series, Rinku Singh unavailable for next 2 games

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the ongoing series against England while middle-order batter Rinku Singh is unavailable for the next two games in the series owing to injury. The selection committee has named two replacements, Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh.

Both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh played for Team India in the first T20I of the five-match series against England. The duo weren't needed with either bat or ball but were present in the field, taking three catches combined.

On Saturday, January 25, BCCI posted a medical release on their official website, which stated the absence of the two players along with the injuries they had suffered. The release read:

"All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on 24th January in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management.

"Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on 22nd January. He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing five-match T20I series. The Senior Selection Committee has included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the squad."

Team India take on England in the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I in Chennai

Team India and England will face each other in the second match of the series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In the first match held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India beat England by seven wickets with Abhishek Sharma (79 off 34) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/23 in 4 overs) playing a key role.

The hosts currently lead 1-0 in the five-match T20I series. Following the second game, the two sides will clash in three more 20 overs contests followed by the ODI series, which begins on February 6.

