Team India star donates shoes to MCC museum after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test: Reports

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has donated the shoes that he wore while picking up the historic five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. The pair of shoes are now on display at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum in London, along with other priceless cricket memorabilia.

Ahead of the second Test, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's portrait was also unveiled at the museum. The iconic cricketing heritage site also boasts other iconic possessions closely connected to Indian cricket, including the jersey that Kapil Dev wore during the 1983 ODI World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah surpassed the legendary Indian pace bowling all-rounder to hold the new record for the most five-wicket hauls away from home. He finished with figures of 5-74 in the first innings, accounting for some crucial wickets to bowl out England for 387.

The right-arm pacer castled Harry Brook on Day 1, and triggered a collapse on Day 2 by dismissing Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes with the second new ball. He then completed his five-wicket haul by taking the wicket of Jofra Archer towards the end of the innings.

According to a report by PTI, Bumrah kept the match ball to himself, while donating the shoes to the MCC Museum.

This was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the series, after his brilliant spell in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley. In his first outing at Lord's in 2021, he claimed three wickets in the second innings during the iconic 151-run win.

"It feels really special because we don't come here very often" - India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on etching his name on the Lord's honours board

A major reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the second Test at Edgbaston despite the 0-1 deficit, was to ensure his availability for Lord's, where he could exploit the conditions. Despite a slowish pitch, coupled with the Dukes ball controversy, the speedster managed to clinch a five-wicket haul to get his name on the iconic honors board at the venue.

"It feels really special because we don't come here very often. We don't play a lot of Test matches here. We come here maybe every four years. So you never know how many matches you'll get to play here. As a child, you've seen a lot of Test cricket played here. So now being on the honours board feels good," Bumrah said after Stumps on Day 2 (via Times Now).

The spearhead will have a massive role to play in the second innings as well. At the time of writing, Team India are working their way towards inching closer to England's first innings total on Day 3. The score reads 188-3 in the 54th over, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant looking well settled at the crease.

