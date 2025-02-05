Team India star poses with Mumbai teammates ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals

Mumbai cricketer Atharva Ankolekar took to social media on Wednesday, February 5, to share a post featuring India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav. This comes ahead of their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Haryana, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 8.

Defending champions Mumbai secured second place in Group A behind Jammu & Kashmir with 29 points from seven matches. Meanwhile, Haryana topped Group C with 29 points from their seven games.

The match, initially set to be held at Lahli, Haryana's home venue, has now been relocated to a neutral venue at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, according to recent ESPNcricinfo reports.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik commented on the change, as quoted by PTI:

"Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarter-final against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens.”

Trending

Amid all this, Atharva took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a post from the airport featuring teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, and Suryansh Hegde. He captioned the post:

“Airport pe photo toh banta haina.”

Meanwhile, along with Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai squad will also be strengthened by the return of Shivam Dube. Suryakumar has played 84 first-class matches for Mumbai, scoring 5,656 runs at an average of 42.84, with 29 half-centuries and 14 centuries to his name.

Suryakumar Yadav struggled with the bat in the T20I series against England

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team delivered an outstanding performance in the five-match T20I series against England, winning 4-1.

However, Suryakumar had a tough time with the bat, scoring only 28 runs in five innings at a low average of 5.60, with his highest score being just 14.

Before that, in the four-match T20I series against South Africa, the 34-year-old had a disappointing outing, accumulating only 26 runs in three innings. However, the Men in Blue won the series 3-1.

Even with back-to-back failures in two series, Suryakumar Yadav remains fifth in the ICC Men's T20I batter rankings, released earlier today (February 5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️