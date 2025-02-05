Heinrich Klaasen & Keshav Maharaj to miss 1st ODI as South Africa announce squad for 2025 tri-series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named six uncapped players in their initial 12-man squad for the opening match of the ODI tri-series against New Zealand, with the third side being Pakistan. While Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas, Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj will miss the first ODI and only link up with the squad ahead of their second game due to their involvement in SA20.

The six uncapped ODI players are Matthew Breetzke, Meeka-eel Prince, Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy and Mihlali Mpongwana. In a major boost to the side, Gerald Coetzee has also returned after recovering from a hamstring injury, which he picked up at SA20.

Breetzke has featured in Tests and T20Is, while Muthusamy has played only red-ball cricket for South Africa. Fast bowlers Peters and Bosch, batter Prince and all-rounder Mpongwana are yet to play at the highest level.

The likes of Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen - all of whom are part of the ICC Champions Trophy squad - will leave for Pakistan on February 14.

South Africa's squad for ODI against New Zealand: Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa's squad for remaining matches to be announced on February 9

South Africa national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

According to media reports, the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tri-series will be announced on February 9. The Proteas will face New Zealand on February 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and lock horns against Pakistan on February 12 in Karachi. The final will take place on February 14 in Karachi.

Bavuma and Co. are clubbed with Australia, England and Afghanistan for the Champions Trophy in Group B. Their campaign gets underway on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi. Known as the Knockout Trophy until 2000, the Proteas had notably lifted the crown that year.

