Team India star receives Impact Player medal after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:41 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Team India in action against Sri Lanka - Source: Getty

Team India star Sanju Samson received the 'Impact Player' medal after their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue won the thrilling contest that went into the Super Over.

Post the game, Sanju Samson was presented with the medal by Yogesh Parmar, the current physiotherapist of the team, in the dressing room. The wicketkeeper batter expressed his gratitude and thoughts after receiving the medal.

"Thank you so much. This might be a small one, but it really means a lot. This small appreciation really means a lot to all of us. I personally take a lot of pride to be in this dressing room, not easy, and we all do. Very happy to contribute and be giving my best as we all do, thank you so much," Samson said in a video released by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram.
Sanju Samson played a key role in helping the team go past the 200-mark. Batting at number five, he scored a vital 23-ball 39 with one boundary and three maximums at a strike-rate of 169.57.

He also affected the crucial dismissal of Kusal Perera, who was batting on 58. Perera was stumped by Samson off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling while India were defending their total.

Sanju Samson will look to perform well for India in the final against Pakistan

India are set to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai. Sanju Samson will have a huge role to play in the all-important summit clash.

The Men in Blue have been slightly reliant on Abhishek Sharma as far as the batting is concerned. He has scored 309 runs from six innings, while no other batter has gone past the 150-mark. However, Samson has played some key knocks in the limited opportunities he has gotten.

The right-hander has batted in only three innings and has scored 108 runs at an average of 36 with a half-century. Having done well with the bat against Sri Lanka, Samson would be confident going into the final.

He would be expected to produce another impactful innings as his side aims to clinch the trophy.

