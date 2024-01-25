Team India star Virat Kohli crowned ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023, the fourth time that he has bagged the prestigious accolade.

The former Indian captain had a stellar year in ODI cricket. He emerged as the second-highest run-getter in 2023, hammering 1377 runs in 27 matches at an average of 72.47, with six centuries.

It was in 2022 that Kohli broke his three-year century drought in ODI cricket by striking a ton against Bangladesh and came into the following year high on confidence. The 35-year-old cricketer smashed two centuries in the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka at home, aggregating 283 runs in the entire leg.

Although Kohli didn't start the Asia Cup 2023 in great form, he brought his A game in the Super 4 fixture against Pakistan in Colombo. He stayed unbeaten on 122 off 94 deliveries and stitched a 233-run partnership with KL Rahul to propel the Men in Blue to 356-2. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as India trounced Pakistan by 228 runs.

Virat Kohli won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 2023 World Cup on home soil proved to be another memorable tournament for the ex-India skipper. He started the 10-team event with a knock of 85 against Australia in Chennai to lead India to victory after the hosts found themselves in trouble at 2-3 in pursuit of 200.

Kohli's first century in the 2023 World Cup came against Bangladesh, and he followed it up with another against South Africa in Kolkata, leveling Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 50 ODI tons. The landmark 51st hundred arrived in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India marched to the decider.

While the veteran batter top-scored for India with 54 in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad, the tourists took the World Cup with an unforgettable six-wicket win. However, in the process, Kohli, with 765 runs, broke Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single World Cup edition.

