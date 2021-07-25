Team India starts its preparations for the England Tests with practice drills

Team India has resumed its preparations for the Test series against England after taking a day off on Saturday. The BCCI provided fans with an update by posting a video on its official Twitter handle.

In the mini clip, we can see all the Indian players doing warm-ups followed by a net session. Fans will be glad to know that Rishabh Pant has returned to the ground and is working on fine-tuning his skills after his recovery from COVID-19.

Intriguingly, KL Rahul practiced wicket-keeping drills in the lead-up to the Tests. This implies team management does perceive KL Rahul as a backup keeper for the upcoming series.

You can watch the clip below:

#TeamIndia hit the ground running as they get into the groove for the #ENGvIND Test series 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/UQhcJU5aBj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

India's main men in the batting line-up Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant had a fruitful net session as they seemed to time the ball well in the above video. Rahane and Bumrah were notable absentees in the session.

Team India's Test series against England will commence on August 4

The Test series will commence on August 4 and proceed until September 14. The series between India and England will also kick off the second WTC cycle.

It will be a crucial series for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as they have not been very consistent with the bat in recent years.

Here is the complete schedule for the India vs. England Test series:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar