Team India white-ball specialists including Hardik Pandya asked to report to NCA for fitness and skill camp ahead of ODI series 

White-ball specialists in the Team India squad for the ODI series against Australia have been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. They will be there for a brief fitness and skill camp.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the series opener, is set to join the camp as well. He has been involved in family functions of late.

Fellow all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur are also expected to report soon. A BCCI source told PTI, on condition of anonymity:

"Fast bowler Umran Malik and senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are already in Bengaluru for some quality net sessions before the ODI leg starts in Mumbai from March 17. They would be doing their fitness programmes as well as bowling full tilt under the supervision of NCA coaches."

The three-match affair is scheduled to begin on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The remaining matches will take place in Vishakapatnam and Chennai.

KL Rahul's participation in Irani Cup highly unlikely; will remain with Team India instead

Team India wicket-keeper KL Rahul's spot in the Test playing XI has sparked intense debate among fans and pundits alike. He has been far from his best in the longest format and with an in-form candidate like Shubman Gill waiting on the sidelines, the pressure is mounting on the Karnataka player.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh player and have faith Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our ownplayer and have faith Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏

Rahul was recently removed from the vice-captain's position across ODIs and Tests. Hardik Pandya will now act as the deputy in the 50-over format, while a call regarding the new vice-captain for Tests will be taken by Rohit Sharma soon.

According to a former national selector, Rahul should venture back to domestic cricket to regain his form and confidence, with the upcoming Irani Cup being a perfect avenue. He told PTI:

"Rahul's confidence must have been shaken by this constant criticism. It won't be a bad idea to allow him to play the last domestic game of the season — the Irani Cup — against MP, where he can face a bowler of Avesh Khan's quality."

He continued:

"If he (Rahul) gets some runs, it will boost his confidence and he can join the squad for the final Test in Ahmedabad post the Irani Trophy. That would have been ideal but don't think Dravid will fancy that idea."

The Irani Cup is scheduled to take place from March 1 onwards, which coincides with Team India's third against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Will KL Rahul retain his place at the top of the order in Team India for the next Test? Let us know what you think.

