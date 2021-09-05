“Team India will have to play very badly from here to lose the Test match” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt reckons that only an extremely shoddy effort will lead to Team India's loss against England in The Oval Test. The 36-year-old feels the visitors hold all the aces going into the last two days of the fourth Test.

Team India ended Day 3 of The Oval Test at 270 for 3, with a second-innings lead of 171. Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic hundred, while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 61.

According to Butt, the pitch has started offering turn, and Team India must look to score another 150-200 runs to bat England out of the contest.

“There is definitely help for the spinners and Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin can come into play. Before that, Team India need to stretch their lead as much as possible. They must try to score at least another 150-200 runs to put England totally under pressure. The bowlers are tired since they have sent down a lot of overs,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The Oval Diaries with Rohit & Pujara 😎



Of role reversals, patience, putting up a century stand & scoring a maiden Test ton overseas - @ImRo45 chats up with @cheteshwar1👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Full interview 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND https://t.co/uchiiJPyD7 pic.twitter.com/1zuuznpOVl — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

The former Pakistan skipper added that England would need to pull off something spectacular to win the Test from the position they are in.

“Team India will have to play very badly from here to lose the Test match. Only if they commit numerous strategic and technical mistakes can they end up losing the match from here. To be honest, something very absurd will have to take place for the tide to turn. May be if England can claim the remaining seven Indian wickets for 50 runs or pull off a stunning chase… England will need to come up with something special. For me, Team India is the favorite from here onwards,” Butt opined.

After Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 83 for the opening wicket, the latter and Pujara featured in a 153-run, second-wicket stand to put Team India in command.

“Credit to Team India’s top three” - Salman Butt

Team India’s openers have constantly been giving the side good starts, but Pujara’s return to runs has made a big difference. Butt also agreed with this observation.

“A lot of credit for the situation Team India find themselves in goes to the top three. As I mentioned before, the top-order had to score big and they responded. Pujara got a half-century and Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant hundred. KL Rahul also contributed 46 while Virat Kohli is also at the crease. Now that Team India’s top-order has done a good job, their bowlers should have enough time to get England out,” the former Pakistan skipper concluded.

Team India will resume Day 4 at The Oval, with skipper Virat Kohli (22 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 not out) at the crease.

