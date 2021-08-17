"Team India will treasure this win for their lifetime" - VVS Laxman 

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has opined that Team India will treasure their win at Lord's on Monday for the rest of their lifetime, given the circumstances on Day 5 of the Test. India began the last day at 181/6 with only Rishabh Pant left to bat in the company of four fast bowlers.

To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/w341MD78y5 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 17, 2021

With the odds stacked against India, England were the favorites to wrap up the Indian innings quickly and look for a victory at the home of cricket. But India scripted an epic comeback and went on to pick up six wickets in the final session to register their third Test victory at Lord's.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo at the end of the second Test against England, VVS Laxman said:

"I think they (Indian team) will never ever forget this win. They will treasure this win for their lifetime, keeping in mind the situation the team was in at the start of the fifth day, overly depending on Rishabh Pant and the tail to follow.

"And I just felt the energy and the enthusiasm you saw in each and every over was amazing. It was infectious. The captain led the way. The intensity is always there when Virat Kohli is on the field captaining."

OUT! TEAM INDIA HAS WON WITH 8 OVERS TO SPARE! 🇮🇳

India take 1-0 lead in the series 🙌🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #ENGvIND #Siraj pic.twitter.com/XDathfvy6G — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021

"The English team will just repent at some of the tactical blunders they made while bowling" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman felt that England lost the plot with their bowling strategies against Bumrah and Shami in the first session on Day 5. He stated that the hosts would repent their tactical blunders on the field.

The 46-year-old former batsman also emphasized the character shown by the bowlers, especially Bumrah and Shami, in unfavorable circumstances. He applauded them for not wilting under pressure as English players indulged in verbal duels and employed short pitch bowling against them in the first session on the last day.

In this regard, Laxman said:

"All the bowlers were charged up. And I think this is a great testament to the character the team has shown over the last 2 to 3 years. I mean this is as critical or as important win for Team India as it was in Brisbane.

"You know because of the fantastic display of character from two tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Shami. The English bowlers tried to attack them with a lot of short pitch deliveries and a lot of verbal duel going on, but they showed the character, they stood firm.

"I thought it was a complete team effort. And the English team will just repent at some of the tactical blunders they made while bowling to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami."

🇮🇳's wagging tail, 10 English wickets and the special running celebrations sealed the deal for India at Lord's 🙌🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/ECZY9OVRyu — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee