Teenage Mumbai cricketer stays at crease for over 72 hours in bid to enter Guinness World Records

Siddarth Mohite, a teenage cricketer hailing from Mumbai, spent 72 hours and five minutes batting at the crease in the nets in a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for his marathon batting session.

Virag Mane previously held the record by clocking 50 hours in 2015. 19-year-old Mohite has now steered well past Virag Mane's and is on the verge of making history.

In a media release, Siddarth Mohite revealed that the burning desire to do something extraordinary was the driving force behind him achieving this feat. Mohite said:

"I am very happy that I completed what I was trying. This was one way I wanted to show people that I have something extra in me. Due to the COVID lockdown, I lost two good cricketing years which was a big loss.

Mohite's mentor Jwala Singh guided him during this expedition. Singh has also coached Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Mohite explained:

"So, I thought of doing something different and randomly this thought came to me. Everyone said no to me. Then I contacted Jwala Sir and he said why not? He supported me all the way and provided whatever was required."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 19-year-old Mumbai batsman Siddarth Mohite had a marathon net batting session of 72 hours & 5 minutes - now waiting for the Guinness world record book to recognize the feat. (Source - PTI) 19-year-old Mumbai batsman Siddarth Mohite had a marathon net batting session of 72 hours & 5 minutes - now waiting for the Guinness world record book to recognize the feat. (Source - PTI)

"If someone wanted to do something different, why not?" - Siddarth Mohite's mentor Jwala Singh

Siddarth Mohite's mentor Jwala Singh revealed that he initially had reservations when his apprentice briefed him about the marathon session.

However, Singh later gave Mohite the green signal because the youngster lost quality playing time due to COVID-19. In a statement, Jwala Singh said:

"Mohite was part of the MCC Pro-40 league before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and then during the pandemic, his mom contacted me for his cricket. But due to the lockdown, everything was closed. Then one day he called me and asked to attempt this feat."

"To be very honest, I was not very keen for this but I was very much aware that many young cricketers have lost some good years. So I thought, 'If someone wanted to do something different, why not?' And hence, I agreed to support."

The mentor explained that a player is allowed to take a five-minute break every hour in accordance with the rules.

Jwala Singh added that the recordings of Mohite's batting footage and the necessary documents would be dispatched to the Guinness World Records team soon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar