"Tell them I am back"- Top 10 Steve Smith memes after he smashed two consecutive centuries in BBL 12

Steve Smith (125) notched up his second consecutive hundred against the Sydney Thunder in the 50th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) season 12 on Saturday, January 21. He also slammed a century in his previous match against the Adelaide Strikers.

Over the past few years, Smith has been in indifferent form in the T20 format. Consequently, he failed to find a permanent spot in the Australian T20I playing XI during the period. He also could not find any buyers at the IPL 2023 mini-auction held last month in Kerala.

The 33-year-old batter finally got himself back into the groove in the shortest format with a couple of scintillating knocks in the ongoing BBL season while representing the Sydney Sixers.

Smith joined the team after the conclusion of the South Africa Test series and has played three games for the Sixers so far. With scores of 36, 101, and 125, he instantly made an impact and re-established his credentials in the T20 format.

In the encounter against the Sydney Thunder on Saturday, Steve Smith looked in magnificent rhythm and smashed the bowlers all over the park en route to 125. His brilliant knock helped Sydney Sixers reach 187/2 in 19 overs. They then bundled out the Thunder side cheaply for 62 runs and won the game convincingly by 125 runs.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe (4/10) was the star performer with the ball. He reflected on the match after the clinical win and said:

"Steve Smith was brilliant with the bat tonight, absolutely brilliant! He keeps churning out runs when the going is tough for most other batters."

He added:

"The scoreboard pressure does go a long way in determining the outcome of the game, and we were talking 130-140, and we ended up getting much more than that! so that tells you just how clinical we were with our cricket tonight."

Fans react after Steve Smith's 125 against Sydney Thunder in BBL 12

Fans enjoyed Steve Smith's T20 batting resurgence in the ongoing BBL season. They expressed their reactions by sharing intriguing memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes