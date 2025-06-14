Temba Bavuma gets hero’s reception at post-match presentation after guiding South Africa to WTC 2025 glory over Australia [Watch]

South Africa’s skipper Temba Bavuma received a rousing reception during the post-game presentation after his team defeated Australia on Day 4 (Saturday, June 14) of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The match was played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

As the Proteas were receiving their winners’ medals, skipper Bavuma was the last to step forward. The moment his name was announced, the crowd rose to their feet and erupted in wholehearted applause.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the match, Australia were bowled out for 212 in their first innings, with Kagiso Rabada starring for the Proteas by claiming a five-wicket haul. In reply, South Africa struggled as Pat Cummins produced a brilliant spell, taking six wickets to dismiss them for just 138.

In their second innings, Australia managed 207 runs, with Mitchell Starc remaining unbeaten on a gritty 58 off 136 balls. Chasing 282 for victory, Aiden Markram stepped up under pressure, scoring a superb 136 off 207 deliveries.

Despite battling a hamstring injury, captain Temba Bavuma was outstanding too, contributing a determined 66 off 134 balls. Kyle Verreynne then hit the winning runs as South Africa clinched the 2025 World Test Championship final by five wickets.

“Hopefully, this win is one of many” - Temba Bavuma reflects on South Africa’s triumph in the 2025 WTC Final

South Africa defeated Australia to clinch the 2025 World Test Championship final, securing their first ICC title in 27 years. Reacting to the historic win, skipper Temba Bavuma said during the post-match presentation [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It's been a special couple of days, at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and a lot of doubters, glad we played well. Special moment for us and people back home, probably will sink in in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us as a team have been wanting this. We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun's been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many.”

Bavuma has now captained South Africa in 10 Tests, winning nine and drawing one.

