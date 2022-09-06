Temba Bavuma returns as South Africa announce squads for 2022 T20 World Cup & white-ball tour of India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their squad for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, September 6. White-ball skipper Temba Bavuma will return to lead the side after having recovered from an elbow injury. The squad consists of 15 members, while three more players will travel with the team as reserves.

Bavuma was last seen in action against India earlier this year. The right-handed batter missed South Africa's ongoing multi-format tour of England due to his injury. He is set to make a comeback with the upcoming T20I series against India later this month ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Dynamic batter Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury that he sustained while fielding during the second Test match against England last month.

#BePartOfIt #T20WorldCup PROTEAS WORLD CUP SQUADplayers🧢 World Cup debut for Tristan Stubbs🤕 Rassie van der Dussen misses out due to injury

The Proteas will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 24 with their Super 12's clash at Bellerive Oval, Hobart against the winner of Group B from the first round.

The fixtures for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!

South Africa showcased impressive form at the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, winning four of their five matches in the Super 12 stage. However, it wasn't enough as they failed to make the cut for the all-important semi-finals.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa to tour India for six white-ball matches

The South African side are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The T20I rubber is scheduled to kick off on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second (October 2) and third (October 4) fixtures will be played in Guwahati and Indore, respectively. The ODI series between the two cricketing nations will begin on October 6 in Lucknow.

All 18 members of their T20 World Cup 2022 squad are expected to tour India for the three-match T20I series, while CSA has named a separate 15-member squad for the 50-over assignment.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo , Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

