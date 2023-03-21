Temba Bavuma ruled out of 3rd ODI against West Indies; Aiden Markram to lead

South Africa will be without their regular captain Temba Bavuma for the third and final ODI against the West Indies, with the management deciding to rest him as a precaution. Aiden Markram will lead the hosts in the absence of Bavuma at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Bavmua reportedly experienced some discomfort in his hamstring following his epic 144-run knock in the second ODI in East London.

However, the right-hander's best ODI score wasn't enough for the Proteas to secure a win as they fell short by 48 runs in pursuit of 336. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein took three wickets each to bowl the hosts out for 287.

South Africa have made four changes for the final game, with Markram, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, and Heinrich Klassen returning to the fold. None of the four players featured in the previous match as the selectors rested them for the same.

Aiden Markram, who will lead South Africa in Potchefstroom, will also lead the side in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.

"I think it’s just been a confidence thing" - Temba Bavuma on his recent run of form in ODI cricket

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following his 144 against the West Indies in East London, Temba Bavuma said the skill has always been there, but the confidence has returned now and hopes to continue the same for a long time. The veteran said, as quoted by iol.com.za:

"The skill has always been there to be honest. I think it’s just been a confidence thing. Confidence is a big thing for any sportsman. I’m just trying to carry on from the form, from the momentum that I got from the England series."

"I’m hitting the ball quite nicely at the moment and I’m managing to find gaps which is a big thing for me as a stroke player. I can only hope everything continues the way it is," he added.

The Cape Town-born batter mustered 180 runs in the three-match ODI series against England with a best of 109 in the second game.

