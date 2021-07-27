Test cricket brings the best out of you: KL Rahul 

KL Rahul recently opened up about his Test career and the importance of red-ball cricket. In a video uploaded by BCCI on their official website, Rahul mentioned that he felt good after spending some time in the middle during the practice game. The Team India opener was happy to get some runs behind him before the Test series against England.

"Always good to get runs in the white kit. It's been a while since I have played a red balls game. It teaches you so many important lessons and values, not just in cricket but for life as well. It brings the best out of you. So Test cricket will always be number 1 for the guys playing and for everyone watching," said KL Rahul

He then spoke about the added responsibility of keeping wickets during the practice game. Although it made him feel sore, Rahul said he enjoyed keeping it as it helped him stay involved in the game at all times.

If Rishabh and I batted for an hour more, we could have won the Oval Test in 2018: KL Rahul

KL Rahul also spoke about his experience during his previous tour of England in 2018. He admitted that he was aware of his shortcomings during the first few Tests of that tour, so he played with freedom in the final Test at the Oval.

He notched up a brilliant 149 in the second innings of that Test while India were chasing a mammoth total of 464.

"I remember the Oval being the best batting pitch that we got in the whole series. In the back of my mind, I also knew that it was the last game of the series, and I hadn't done really well in the series. It's only realistic that I would have probably not got an opportunity in the next series, so I wanted to make it count and enjoy my batting. I had a sense of freedom in my own head during that knock," said KL Rahul

He then concluded by saying:

"If Rishabh and I batted for an hour more, we could have won the game. That would have been historic. That would have been icing on the cake, but I still hold the Oval very close to my heart."

