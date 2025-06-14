"Test cricket continues to weave its magic" - Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity as SA beat Aus to lift their maiden ICC WTC 2025 trophy

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa beat Pat Cummins' Australia by five wickets in the final at Lord's to win their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) trophy on Saturday, June 14. The Proteas achieved their 282-run target in the fourth innings, thanks to a terrific century from Aiden Markram (136) and a fighting fifty from injured skipper Bavuma (66). The Proteas had to earn every run as the Aussie bowlers gave them a tough time in the middle.
With the win, the Proteas ended their 27-year-long wait to lift their second ICC trophy after the 1998 Champions Trophy. They became the third team after New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) to win the WTC. Meanwhile, Bavuma joined Kane Williamson and Pat Cummins on the winning captain's list.
Following the win, several cricketers congratulated South Africa for emerging victorious in the ICC event.
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote on the micro-blogging site:
"Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!"
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared a congratulatory post on X, see below:
Ex-Aussie spinner Brad Hogg said the Aussies were Markramed in the WTC 2025 final, writing:
"Australia were Markramed. What an innings against arguably the best bowling attack in the world. Congrats to SA and Markram on the big stage."
Proteas white-ball spinner Tabraiz Shamsi expressed his delight, commenting:
"Like a gun batter who always struggles in the 80s and 90s until he finally gets to his first 100. He doesnt stop scoring 100s after that. Watch us go now."
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted:
"Aiden Markram plays the most important inning of his career and the most significant knock for his nation. Markram and South Africa get a new image. After today, they wouldn't be taken lightly in crunch games. Not the chokers anymore."
Here are a few more reactions:
"We came in with a lot of belief" - Temba Bavuma cherishes Proteas win over Australia in WTC 2025 final
Temba Bavuma expressed his delight as the Proteas beat Australia in the WTC 2025 final to bring joy to South Africans, who were waiting for the trophy for 27 years. The 35-year-old said in the post-match show:
"We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and lot of doubters, glad we played well. Special moment for us and people back home, probably will sink in in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us as a team have been wanting this. We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun's been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many."
It's worth mentioning that Bavuma has yet to lose a Test match as captain. He has won nine out of 10 games, including a draw.
