“Test cricket is his game” – Danish Kaneria on Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has praised Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, starting Wednesday, December 14. He called him a world-class player in red-ball cricket.

So far, Pant has scored five Test centuries - against England (thrice), Australia and South Africa - in 31 Tests. The southpaw was the Player of the Series during the 2021-22 tour of Australia, which India won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Rishabh Pant is a world-class player in red-ball cricket. He has proved it not only in India but also Australia. He has made us believes that Test cricket is his game."

The former leg-spinner reckoned the left-hander will impress in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Bangla Tigers. He stated:

"I think we’ll witness blistering batting from him. In Tests, he is one of the finest wicketkeeper batters. The way he bats and changes the game. His intent is very good.”

Kaneria also feels it will be a vital series for vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara, as Team India will play a Test series after a gap of more than five months.

“10:40 – This series is also very important for Cheteshwar Pujara. He scored runs in England before his comeback. India need him to score runs.”

Pujara has had a decent season for Sussex in County Championship Division Two (1094 runs at 60.10) and the Royal London One Day Cup (624 at 89.19) this year. The Test specialist will be keen to emulate his terrific form in sub-continent conditions before India hosts Australia in February.

“He has consistently scored runs over the last few seasons” – Danish Kaneria on Abhimanyu Easwaran

Kaneria also believes that Abhimanyu Easwaran should be rewarded with a Test cap after his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

He said:

“10:10 – Abhimanyu Easwaran should make his debut. He has done all the hard work. He has consistently scored runs over the last few seasons.”

For the uninitiated, Easwaran has scored 5,576 runs in 78 first-class matches at an average of 45.33, including 18 tons and 23 half-centuries.

The right-hander scored two centuries for India A in as many Tests against Bangladesh A in the recently concluded series. The specialist opener has been brought in as a replacement for India captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the opening Test due to a thumb injury.

With Shubman Gill already in their ranks, Easwaran's debut might get delayed.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Poll : 0 votes