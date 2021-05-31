Harmanpreet Kaur looking forward to Test matches against England and Australia

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur is excited by the the prospect of playing two Test matches against the "finest teams" - England and Australia.

"I am eagerly waiting to play the Test match and fortunately we are getting to play two against the finest teams, (which) are England and Australia. Test matches are the real challenge of skill, stamina, and patience," Harmanpreet Kaur told ANI.

The Women in Blue will play a one-off Test against England, starting June 16 in Bristol, followed by a day-night match later this year against the Aussies in Perth.

Harmanpreet, who was part of India's last Test squad to play against South Africa in 2014, feels that the red-ball format is the best place to put a cricketer's skill and stamina to the test.

"Conditions on the field are far different from that of a shorter format. For both batters and the bowlers, it is very important to plan for having enough time on the field, bowl, and bat for longer times, and most importantly, show great patience. Test match is the best format for developing overall skills, stamina, and hand-eye coordination," she added.

Harmanpreet Kaur feels India better prepared this time

The Indian women's team came off a disastrous home defeat against South Africa earlier this year. They lost the WODI as well as the WT20I series, leading to the sacking of Woorkeri Venkat Raman as head coach.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side is better prepared this time around and up to the tougher challenges presented by England and Australia.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw into disarray the training and practice regimes of many athletes, and cricket was no exception. According to Harmanpreet Kaur, it played a considerable role in her side's fortunes.

"It has not been a great year for any one of us, personally I know and feel that whatever is required for us as players to follow as a routine has been impossible due to pandemic, and moreover, playing no matches at all was another factor," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The extended period of time that saw all sporting action clamped down meant that the team didn't get to play in any major competitions since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March last year, just before the onset of the pandemic.

"The team did not give the best results in the series against South Africa because it was the first series played since the 2020 T20 World Cup. Presently, the team looks good and we are prepared to play some good cricket in England followed by Australia," she added.

Along with the one-off Test match, the Indian women will also play WODI and WT20I series against England, each consisting of three matches.