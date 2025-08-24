"Test cricket won’t feel the same without you" - Fans pay tribute as Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 24, 2025 12:03 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @itsvksharma_, @HetanshP09, @vamsi_vuppala X handles]

Discarded Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old debuted for India in Tests in 2010 after stellar performances in the domestic circuit. Pujara played 103 Tests in his stellar career, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries.

However, a dip in form meant the defiant right-hander hasn't played for India in the whites since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Pujara also played five ODIs for India in 2013 and 2014 but did not find much success.

The veteran batter played a massive role in India's back-to-back Test series wins over Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. He was the Player of the Series in the former, as India registered their first Test series win in Australia.

Fans on X paid tribute to one of India's greatest Test batters with the following reactions:

The fan reactions continued pouring in for Pujara, with one saying:

"Thank you Cheteshwar Pujara the modern day wall of Indian cricket team."
"A rock in whites, a symbol of patience and pride. Thank you, Cheteshwar Pujara, for the grit, the fight, and the unforgettable memories," a fan said.
"A wall in whites, unshakable and timeless. Thank you Pujara, Test cricket won’t feel the same without you," tweeted a fan.
"Impossible to put into words what it truly meant" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his gratitude for playing for India for over a decade in his retirement statement on Social Media. The 37-year-old is among the most accomplished batters in overall first-class cricket, scoring 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82, including 66 centuries.

He wrote on his X handle:

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!"
Pujara also played a crucial role in India's Test domination in the 2010s, with the side finishing runners-up twice in the WTC cycle in 2021 and 2023. He is eighth all-time among Indian batters in Test runs.

Pujara was recently seen providing expert analysis for India's 2-2 drawn series in England.

