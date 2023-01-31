"Test mein comeback 2.0" - Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli visits a holy place ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia

Team India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently took a spiritual trip, visiting the Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia.

The cricketer is on a mini-break after playing the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this month. He is not part of the Indian T20I squad facing New Zealand in the ongoing three-match series. Kohli also visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram during his visit to Uttarakhand in November.

Indian cricket fans took note of their beloved Virat Kohli's spiritual trips and shared their reactions with intriguing memes. They pointed out that Kohli hit a couple of centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after his visit to Neem Karoli Baba Ashram. They expect similar batting success in the upcoming Australian Test series.

Virat Kohli has not been in great form in Test cricket for a while, as his last century in the format came back in 2019. Fans are now optimistic about his return to form in his favorite Test format during the upcoming series.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"He has to do well at Test cricket" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's importance to the Indian Team

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently opened up about the significance of Kohli's batting performances for India's success in Test cricket.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly previewed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and also expressed his views on Kohli's form going into the series. He said:

"Virat Kohli is doing good. He has done well against Bangladesh and Srilanka. He has to do well in Test cricket also because the Indian cricket team depends on him. The Australia series is coming soon and I hope it will be a very good one. I want India and Australia to play the World Test Championship final."

The BGT Test series will commence on February 9 with the first match taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Poll : 0 votes