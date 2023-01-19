"Thaggede le"- Top 10 Mohammed Siraj memes after his 4-wicket haul at home ground helps India escape with a narrow win against New Zealand

Mohammed Siraj produced a match-defining four-wicket bowling performance in the 1st ODI to help India escape with a narrow victory in a high-scoring thriller against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18.

In his first game at his home ground in Hyderabad, the pacer produced a magnificent effort in front of his family members.

Team India batted first in the contest after winning the toss. On a tricky two-paced surface, Shubman Gill batted fluently en route to an astonishing double century and powered his side to 349/8.

Siraj then continued his good form and dismissed Devon Conway in the first powerplay to dent New Zealand's steep chase. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav then triggered a middle-order collapse to derail the Kiwis' innings. Siraj came in during the middle overs and sent back the dangerous Tom Latham to reduce New Zealand to 131/6.

Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner scripted a stunning resurgence for New Zealand to put India in a spot of bother in the final phase of the chase. Siraj once again bowled well in the death overs and picked up two wickets at a crucial juncture to bring India back into the contest after Bracewell's onslaught.

Fans were elated to witness a sensational bowling performance from Siraj in a high-scoring match. They took to social media platforms and heaped praise on him by sharing memes.

"Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant"- Rohit Sharma after winning the 1st ODI against New Zealand

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for his sensational bowling performances in recent times. He emphasized that the Hyderabadi pacer has carried his Test form into ODIs and T20I formats and has become a crucial strike bowler for the side.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma hailed Siraj's magnificent four-wicket spell in the 1st ODI and said:

"Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant, not just in this game but also with the red ball and in the T20 format. And now even in ODI cricket he has gone from strength to strength. He's very clear in his mind and that is what is important in a game like this. He's not afraid to use the short ball as well which is very exciting."

