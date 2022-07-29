"Thakur's have got the golden arm" - Twitter reacts as India's Renuka Singh Thakur rips Aussie top-order apart in CWG 2022 opener

Seamer Renuka Singh Thakur ripped the Australian top-order apart to put India in the ascendancy in their Commonwealth Games 2022 opener at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Friday (July 29). Her immaculate swing bowling blew a fancied Australian top-order away within no time, leaving them reeling at 34/4 at one stage.

Defending 154, India got off to the perfect start, with Thakur sending down an outswinger to induce the outside edge of Alyssa Healy. There wasn't to be any pyrotechnics from the superstar wicket-keeper batter today as she departed for a second-ball duck.

The wickets kept tumbling as the Himachal-born seamer snuffed out skipper Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath. The last of those was an unplayable inswinger that decked back in to castle McGrath's stumps, leaving the world champions in all sorts inside the powerplay.

Fans on Twitter went gaga over Thakur's accuracy and movement, calling it a spell for the ages. Here are some of the reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Aussies under pressure! What a spell from Renuka Thakur. India have the game in their grip Aussies under pressure! What a spell from Renuka Thakur. India have the game in their grip

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



Against Australia - World Champions and tournament favourites at the



How good!



#CommonwealthGames

#indwvsausw 4/18 in 4 overs from Renuka Thakur.Against Australia - World Champions and tournament favourites at the #CWG22 How good! 4/18 in 4 overs from Renuka Thakur.Against Australia - World Champions and tournament favourites at the #CWG22. How good! 😍#CommonwealthGames #indwvsausw

Muffadal Vohra @Imkrrishh18

Renuka singh, take a bow

#CommonwealthGames2022

#AUSvIND Players with thakur surname are really lucky for their teamRenuka singh, take a bow Players with thakur surname are really lucky for their teamRenuka singh, take a bow#CommonwealthGames2022 #AUSvIND https://t.co/fL5cwrWMH5

s @_sectumsempra18 You don't get Healy, Mooney, lanning and McGrath out in a span of 3 overs, but renuka thakur is a goddess 🤲🤲 You don't get Healy, Mooney, lanning and McGrath out in a span of 3 overs, but renuka thakur is a goddess 🤲🤲

Samreen @SamreenRazz #CWG2022



Me in my head: Getting out all of Healy, Lanning, Mooney and McGrath for a single digit score — who does that?!



Renuka Singh Thakur: Hold my



What. A. Spell. Me in my head: Getting out all of Healy, Lanning, Mooney and McGrath for a single digit score — who does that?!Renuka Singh Thakur: Hold myWhat. A. Spell. #CWG2022 Me in my head: Getting out all of Healy, Lanning, Mooney and McGrath for a single digit score — who does that?! Renuka Singh Thakur: Hold my 🍺What. A. Spell. 🔥

Cricketologist @AMP86793444



#CWG2022 #AUSvIND 4-0-18-4 in a game against the mighty Australias. All big 4 wickets. A day to remember for life for Renuka Singh Thakur. 4-0-18-4 in a game against the mighty Australias. All big 4 wickets. A day to remember for life for Renuka Singh Thakur. #CWG2022 #AUSvIND

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Once in a generation stuff. RENUKA Thakur take a bow. #CWG2022 Once in a generation stuff. RENUKA Thakur take a bow. #CWG2022 https://t.co/WEHwHpg9fJ

Gargi @gargipaigude



#INDvAUS #CWG22 One of the finest opening spells in international cricket by none other than India’s Renuka Thakur! The numbers are impressive but the terror created resulting in a colossal collapse of the mighty Australians by Renuka says a lot about her talent. One of the finest opening spells in international cricket by none other than India’s Renuka Thakur! The numbers are impressive but the terror created resulting in a colossal collapse of the mighty Australians by Renuka says a lot about her talent. #INDvAUS #CWG22 https://t.co/Ueg7QdmYbi

Mark Puttick @GryllidaeC Renuka Thakur's first 5 T20I bowling inns: 3 wickets in 20 overs



Renuka Thakur's start of the Commonwealth Games: 4 wickets in 19 balls Renuka Thakur's first 5 T20I bowling inns: 3 wickets in 20 oversRenuka Thakur's start of the Commonwealth Games: 4 wickets in 19 balls

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Move over Shardul, the real Lord Thakur is here. Move over Shardul, the real Lord Thakur is here.

Grace Harris leads Australia's fightback after Renuka Singh Thakur scalps four wickets

Renuka Singh Thakur was given four overs on the trot and she finished with impeccable returns of 4.0-0-18-4. Her swing with the new ball reduced the Australian top-order to rubble before Deepti Sharma prized the wicket of Rachael Haynes soon after.

However, a belligerent counter-attack led by Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner put the chase back on track. Harris was the aggressor between the two, striking at almost 200 while Gardner played second fiddle through the course of their 51-run partnership.

Earlier in the day, a flamboyant 34-ball 52 by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led India to a competitive total of 154/8 after the side won the toss and elected to bat. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies with 4/22 off her four overs.

At the time of writing, Australia are 100/6 in 13 overs with Harris holing out to Harmanpreet off the bowling of debutant Meghna Singh. The world champions still need 55 to win off the remaining seven overs in this Group A clash.

Can India go on to clinch gold in the cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022? Let us know in the comments section!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far