"Thank you Bhai Shaheen ye Hardik to meri century na hone deta"- Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli's 100* in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli hit a sublime century to help his side beat Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium. As a result, the Men in Blue occupied the top position in the Group A points table, having collected four points from two games.

Virat Kohli once again re-established his credentials as the premiere batter in the ODI format with a perfectly timed knock to steer the Men in Blue to a comfortable victory while chasing a target of 242 runs. He walked into the crease at the end of the fifth over after Rohit Sharma's departure and took the onus on himself to complete the job.

He looked in control right from the outset and played to the merit of the ball without taking undue risks to take India home in the chase in 42.3 overs. In the process, he also notched up his 51st century, which was completed with a four on the final ball of the match.

Fans were elated after witnessing Virat Kohli in full flow with the bat during the encounter against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They expressed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes on social media. One of the sarcastic memes read:

"Thank you Bhai Shaheen ye Hardik to meri century na hone deta"

"My job was clear"- Virat Kohli after match-winning century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

At the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli received the Player of the Match award for his magnificent knock. Reflecting on his batting performance, the 36-year-old said:

"It feels good to be able to bat in that manner in a game where we were able to seal qualification in the semis and to contribute in a situation like that. Lost Rohit early, had to string a partnership, took learnings from the conditions, the understanding of how to go about things. My job was clear, to control the middle overs, to see off the seamers and not take many risks."

He continued:

"And Keep rotating strike, once we strung a partnership Shreyas got going and I got a few boundaries as well. More or less the way I play ODI cricket, so I was happy with the template. I have a decent understanding of my game over the years, keep the outside noise away and stay in my zone as much as possible, take care of how my energy levels are, my thoughts."

Kohli will be back in action next Sunday (March 2) when India will face New Zealand in their last league match of the tournament.

