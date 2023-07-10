"Thank you chetta" - Minnu Mani reacts to congratulatory Instagram DM from Sanju Samson after India debut

Sanju Samson has congratulated Minnu Mani after her debut for the Indian women's cricket team. Mani posted a screenshot of Samson's DM to her on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the wishes.

Born in Wayanad, Kerala, Minnu Mani made her T20I debut for India Women yesterday (July 9) against Bangladesh Women at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. She bowled three overs of right-arm off-spin and returned with figures of 1/21.

The 21-year-old from Kerala received a message from Sanju Samson on Instagram after being selected.

"Hi Minnu..Huge congratulations on being selected for the Indian team. Absolutely an incredible achievement. We are all super proud of you," Samson messaged her.

Minnu decided to thank Samson with an Instagram story.

"Thank you chetta," she wrote.

Minnu Mani is the first Indian women's cricketer from Kerala. She dismissed Bangladesh opener Shamima Sultana yesterday to open her account in international cricket. It will be interesting to see how she performs in the upcoming games.

Can Minnu Mani help the Indian women's cricket team win the series against Bangladesh?

India Women are currently on a tour of Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series. The series started yesterday in Dhaka. India Women recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win, riding on captain Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century.

The next T20I will be held tomorrow afternoon (July 11), while the third match will take place on July 13. The next two T20Is will be staged in Dhaka as well. India Women will start as the favorites to win the series 3-0.

Off-spinner Mani impressed fans with a decent spell on her T20I debut. She will aim to take more wickets in the remainder of the series. Along with Mani, Bareddy Anusha also made her T20I debut for India yesterday. She bowled an economical spell of 0/24 in four overs.

