  "Thank you for everything" - Jos Buttler pays touching tribute to his late father amid The Hundred 2025 [Picture]

"Thank you for everything" - Jos Buttler pays touching tribute to his late father amid The Hundred 2025 [Picture]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 11, 2025 21:40 IST
Oval Invincibles Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred - Source: Getty
Jos Buttler is part of Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler paid an emotional tribute to his late father, John, on Monday, August 11. The star cricketer's father passed away a week ago.

Buttler penned down a heartfelt note while sharing a picture of himself and his dad holding the 2019 ODI World Cup trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter wrote on his Instagram story:

"Rest in peace Dad, thank you for everything."
Screenshot of Jos Buttler's Instagram story. (Pic: Instagram/josbuttler).
Screenshot of Jos Buttler's Instagram story. (Pic: Instagram/josbuttler).

It is worth mentioning that just days after his father's demise, Jos Buttler featured in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. Playing for the Manchester Originals, he registered a golden duck in his team's nine-wicket defeat to Oval Invincibles on August 9.

He has amassed 22 runs across two matches this season at a strike rate of 100. The Manchester-based side kicked off their campaign with two back-to-back losses and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Jos Buttler hit a match-winning half-century against Pakistan when his father was hospitalized in August 2020

Jos Buttler's father was admitted to the hospital during England's Test series opener against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester, in August 2020. The stumper played a clutch knock under pressure in the fourth innings of the match.

The swashbuckling batter scored 75 runs off 101 balls, helping England chase down the 277-run target with three wickets in hand. He formed a crucial 139-run partnership with Chris Woakes for the sixth wicket.

Lauding Buttler for his performance amid his father's health issues, Joe Root here's what Joe Root said after the Test (via ESPNcricinfo):

"It says a huge amount about him as a person, to be able to carry that, and to be able to use that or park that going into this innings. Only he will know which way around he did that. But I'm sure it's very difficult thing not to think about. To be able to deal with that and still play in that manner was exceptional."

Meanwhile, Buttler will be seen in action next when Manchester Originals take on London Spirit on Monday, August 11. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
