"Thank you for everything" - Jos Buttler pays touching tribute to his late father amid The Hundred 2025 [Picture]

Former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler paid an emotional tribute to his late father, John, on Monday, August 11. The star cricketer's father passed away a week ago.
Buttler penned down a heartfelt note while sharing a picture of himself and his dad holding the 2019 ODI World Cup trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter wrote on his Instagram story:
"Rest in peace Dad, thank you for everything."
It is worth mentioning that just days after his father's demise, Jos Buttler featured in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. Playing for the Manchester Originals, he registered a golden duck in his team's nine-wicket defeat to Oval Invincibles on August 9.
He has amassed 22 runs across two matches this season at a strike rate of 100. The Manchester-based side kicked off their campaign with two back-to-back losses and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.
Jos Buttler hit a match-winning half-century against Pakistan when his father was hospitalized in August 2020
Jos Buttler's father was admitted to the hospital during England's Test series opener against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester, in August 2020. The stumper played a clutch knock under pressure in the fourth innings of the match.
The swashbuckling batter scored 75 runs off 101 balls, helping England chase down the 277-run target with three wickets in hand. He formed a crucial 139-run partnership with Chris Woakes for the sixth wicket.
Lauding Buttler for his performance amid his father's health issues, Joe Root here's what Joe Root said after the Test (via ESPNcricinfo):
"It says a huge amount about him as a person, to be able to carry that, and to be able to use that or park that going into this innings. Only he will know which way around he did that. But I'm sure it's very difficult thing not to think about. To be able to deal with that and still play in that manner was exceptional."
Meanwhile, Buttler will be seen in action next when Manchester Originals take on London Spirit on Monday, August 11. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
