"Thank you Indians for participating in wickets giveaway"- Fans troll New Zealand for horrible batting collapse

Team India's incredible bowling and fielding helped them restrict New Zealand to just 160 in the third T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. However, the Kiwis also have themselves to blame for an astonishing batting collapse.

The hosts were 146/3 in the 17th over and it looked like a strong finish would help them get past the 180-run mark. But a four-wicket haul each from Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, added with some questionable shot selection and game awareness from the Kiwi batters, saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 14 runs.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Kiwis for their horrible collapse and hailed the Indian bowlers for restricting the batting side despite the conditions going against them. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra New Zealand today:



First 16.3 overs - 146/3.



Next 3.1 overs - 14/7. New Zealand today:First 16.3 overs - 146/3.Next 3.1 overs - 14/7.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns New Zealand lost last 8 wickets for just 30 runs, from 130 for 2 to 160 for 10. New Zealand lost last 8 wickets for just 30 runs, from 130 for 2 to 160 for 10.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan This is bilateral cricket and we rule here. New Zealand can't relate. This is bilateral cricket and we rule here. New Zealand can't relate.

Akshat @AkshatOM10

New Zealand was in momentum after 10 overs but without any delayed he brought siraj nd he took the important wicket of Phillips.



the way he captained the last 5 overs was



#NZvsIND Let's take a moment and appreciate the captaincy of Hardik pandya.New Zealand was in momentum after 10 overs but without any delayed he brought siraj nd he took the important wicket of Phillips.the way he captained the last 5 overs was Let's take a moment and appreciate the captaincy of Hardik pandya.New Zealand was in momentum after 10 overs but without any delayed he brought siraj nd he took the important wicket of Phillips.the way he captained the last 5 overs was 🔥#NZvsIND https://t.co/GKpW3e18lk

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Thank you Indians for participating in wickets giveaway. Thank you Indians for participating in wickets giveaway.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Team hat-trick! NZ have enough problems in their batting. We saw that in the WC too.



Phillips and to an extent Conway. Mitchell did well under pressure v Pakistan. Not much else. Team hat-trick! NZ have enough problems in their batting. We saw that in the WC too. Phillips and to an extent Conway. Mitchell did well under pressure v Pakistan. Not much else.

Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️‍🌈 @ThisisLLN The Indian bowling side annihilates NZ's batting attack and OF COURSE I was working and couldn't watch The Indian bowling side annihilates NZ's batting attack and OF COURSE I was working and couldn't watch 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/OQfeEI7gdN

〽️🅰️©️☪️🔼 @_MaccaNZ

#NZvsIND This batting collapse is reminiscent of the 2000’s Blackcaps. 🫣 This batting collapse is reminiscent of the 2000’s Blackcaps. 🫣#NZvsIND

Hamza Sheikh @hamza007_ NZ T20 Batting is So Boring NZ T20 Batting is So Boring

Siraj & Arshdeep were just too good for the New Zealand batters

Mohammed Siraj once again proved why he is such an underrated T20 bowler by striking at regular intervals. He broke the partnership between Devon Conway and Mark Chapman and then between Conway and Glenn Phillips and that played a huge role in pushing the Kiwis back.

Arshdeep Singh then joined the party with Siraj and unleashed an exhibition of brilliant death bowling. Wickets kept tumbling in clusters and the New Zealand batters fell like a pack of cards.

160 looks nowhere near to the par score on this pitch and with the short boundaries in play, the Men in Blue should back themselves to chase this down.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

Poll : 0 votes