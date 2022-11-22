"Thank you Indians for participating in wickets giveaway"- Fans troll New Zealand for horrible batting collapse

Team India's incredible bowling and fielding helped them restrict New Zealand to just 160 in the third T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. However, the Kiwis also have themselves to blame for an astonishing batting collapse.
The hosts were 146/3 in the 17th over and it looked like a strong finish would help them get past the 180-run mark. But a four-wicket haul each from Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, added with some questionable shot selection and game awareness from the Kiwi batters, saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 14 runs.
Fans on Twitter trolled the Kiwis for their horrible collapse and hailed the Indian bowlers for restricting the batting side despite the conditions going against them. Here are some of the reactions:
Siraj & Arshdeep were just too good for the New Zealand batters
Mohammed Siraj once again proved why he is such an underrated T20 bowler by striking at regular intervals. He broke the partnership between Devon Conway and Mark Chapman and then between Conway and Glenn Phillips and that played a huge role in pushing the Kiwis back.
Arshdeep Singh then joined the party with Siraj and unleashed an exhibition of brilliant death bowling. Wickets kept tumbling in clusters and the New Zealand batters fell like a pack of cards.
160 looks nowhere near to the par score on this pitch and with the short boundaries in play, the Men in Blue should back themselves to chase this down.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson
Get IND vs NZ Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India vs New Zealand 2022.