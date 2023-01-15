"Thank you KL Rahul for not disappointing us today" - Fans slam star batter for below-par performances in 3rd ODI vs SL

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul failed to get going in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Rahul came out to bat at No. 4 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav with only four overs left. Many expected the flamboyant right-handed batter to play a quickfire knock as the hosts were eyeing a total in excess of 400 runs. However, he disappointed fans after failing to play a substantial knock.

The Karnataka-born cricketer got two lives but could only muster seven runs off six balls. He got out while trying to slash one outside the off-stump, only to find Dunith Wellalage, stationed at deep cover.

KL Rahul's sub-par knock left fans disappointed, who fired shots at the right-handed batter. Many fans also slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for constantly backing him despite repeated failures.

Dr.FLYBoY 🇮🇳 @Dr_Anant

Why is he in the team now?????

He is good for nothing currently..

Maddy @EvilRashford @BCCI

But, he has failed a lot recently.



Nithalla Insaan @incredble_atul

Dropped twice in a short innings of 7(6) at this type of flat pitch.

Legend for a reason.

eat pray cinema @gaurav06_ lol KL Rahul got out. Rohit and Dravid’s bizarre tactics lol KL Rahul got out. Rohit and Dravid’s bizarre tactics

ً @SarcasticCowboy



Uncensored_cricket @MR_Shoryaa

While KL Rahul failed to put up a good knock on Sunday, he was instrumental in helping India secure a four-wicket victory in Kolkata on Thursday. He scored an unbeaten 64 to close out a low-scoring thriller.

Virat Kohli's century propels India to 390 runs

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries as the Men in Blue posted 390/5 in their regulated 50 overs after Rohit Sharma decided to bat first.

Rohit and Gill 95 runs for the first wicket to set up a brilliant platform before Kohli enthralled the audience with his craft. The former Indian skipper looked in great touch from the word go and played some sumptuous shots for his unbeaten 110-ball 166, laced with 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

Kohli, who has now scored three tons in four innings, registered his 46th ODI hundred. The Delhi-born cricketer is now only three centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. He now has 10 hundreds against Sri Lanka in 49 innings, the most by a batter against a team.

Gill (116) made full use of the conditions on offer, scoring his second ODI hundred, but it was overshadowed by Kohli's artistry.

India will look to complete a whitewash after winning the first two ODIs in Guwahati and Kolkata.

