“Thank you so much for making that call” - When Rahul Dravid gave an emotional farewell speech after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph 

Team India are celebrating the first anniversary of their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. On this day, June 29, last year, the Men in Blue beat South Africa by seven runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Batting first, India put up 176-7 on the board and then overcame a South African fightback to register a close win in a famous final.

Following the amazing triumph, two legends of India cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their retirement from T20Is. However, the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup also marked the end of Rahul Dravid association with the Indian team as head coach. It was a fond goodbye for 'The Wall', who could not win a World Cup as a player.

Addressing the Indian team after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, Dravid gave an emotional farewell speech. He specifically thanked Rohit for urging him to continue as head coach despite the heartbreak they suffered in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. In a video posted on BCCI, he said:

"Ro, thank you so much for making that call in November and asking me to continue. I know as a captain and coach there's a lot of time we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree. But thank you so much. It has been a pleasure to know each and every one of you."

The former India captain also praised the team for their fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude. He elaborated:

"I couldn't be prouder of you guys. To come back the way you did, the way you fought, the resilience, the way we worked as a team, what this bunch of boys has done, what all of you have done, the hard work we have put in, the sacrifices we have made, I think the whole country will be proud of you."

Dravid was part of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup final. The Men in Blue, however, went down to Australia by 125 runs in a one-sided final in Johannesburg.

How India triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India were unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the United States and West Indies. They topped Group A, winning three of their four games, while one match against Canada was abandoned. The Men in Blue beat Ireland, Pakistan and USA in the group stage.

India also topped Group 1 in the Super 8 round, registering wins over Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia. Rohit and co. then beat England by 68 runs in their semifinal clash in Guyana before registering a thrilling seven-run win in the final.

