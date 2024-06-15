"Thank you so much" - Saurabh Netravalkar grateful for Oracle supporting his cricketing passion in 2024 T20 World Cup

The United States of America's Indian-born pacer Saurabh Netravalkar has earned widespread praise for his impressive bowling exploits at the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old is also an engineer and is employed by software giant Oracle.

Netravalkar took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, June 15, thanking Oracle for supporting his cricketing passion and allowing him to pursue his dream alongside his engineering career.

The left-arm seamer wrote:

"Thank you so much @Oracle for your support in enabling me to pursue my passion alongside my tech career!"

Saurabh Netravalkar grabbed headlines after guiding USA to a thrilling five-run Super Over victory over Pakistan in the ongoing showpiece event. He registered figures of 4-0-18-2 and later defended 19 runs in the Super Over.

The pacer was also on fire in the team's subsequent clash against India, claiming the prize wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With four wickets from three innings, Netravalkar is USA's leading wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"He carries his laptop everywhere" - Saurabh Netravalkar's sister on how the bowler manages his job during the 2024 T20 World Cup

Saurabh Netravalkar's sister Nidhi Netravalkar recently spoke about how the player carries his laptop with him and works in his hotel room after matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to News 18, here's what Nidhi said about her brother's dedication to his work:

"He's been very fortunate to have people who have always supported him throughout his career. He knows that when he's not playing cricket, he has to give 100 percent to the job.

"So right now, when he's working, he carries his laptop everywhere. And he has the freedom to work from anywhere. Even when he comes to India, he brings his laptop. He's working. So after the match in the hotel, he's doing his work. He is pretty dedicated like that." she added.

USA have qualified for the Super 8 round after finishing with five points from their four group-stage matches.

