"Thank you Roy" - Brian Lara shares a heartfelt video of his son playing with Andrew Symonds 

West Indies batting great Brian Lara recently shared a video in memory of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. The 46-year-old died in a car accident on Saturday (May 14).

As tributes continue to pour in for the Queenslander, Lara shared a short clip where Symonds was seen playing with his son. Brian Lara, who is currently in India for IPL commitments, captioned the post as:

"Thank you Roy!! I will let my son know how lucky he was that day to spend some time with you. #memories #rip"

Symonds was traveling with his two dogs when his car went off the road and rolled over. The accident happened just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland.

The shocking incident took place just two months after Australian legends Rod Marsh and Shane Warne passed away within 24 hours.

"With him he made me feel comfortable" - Michael Clarke recalls his experience with Andrew Symonds

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who shared the dressing room with Andrew Symonds for a long time, recently admitted that the last few months have left him devastated.

Despite coming from two different backgrounds, Clarke and Symonds bonded well. Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said:

"I don’t know what’s going on in cricket at the moment, it’s just devastating. Been a horrible few months. These are the times you grab your family, your friends and cherish every day, I guess. We were so opposite in so many ways.

"The laughing joke in our team was complete city boy me, complete country boy him, yet we built an amazing connection. We did things I thought I’d never experience and wasn’t comfortable doing, but with him he made me feel comfortable."

However, their friendship took a toll after Andrew Symonds reportedly poured a drink over the then vice-captain during the 2008 tour of West Indies.

Michael Clarke also recalled when he went fishing with Symonds and felt very comfortable. The 41-year-old added:

"Talk about out of your comfort zone. We were fishing for barra on these banks where there were crocs everywhere and, again, no way would I ever do that on my own, but with him he just made you feel so comfortable.

"Very fortunate to have spent so much time with him on and off the field, to have played with him. Probably the most athletic cricketer I played with, absolute freak of an athlete."

Following his debut in 1998, Andrew Symonds went on to represent Australia in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20I games. He was part of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning sides under the leadership of Ricky Ponting.

