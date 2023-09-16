“Thankful to the selectors for keeping trust in me” – Dasun Shanaka on his lean patch with the bat ahead of Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has addressed his batting woes in the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the all-important final against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The all-rounder expressed his gratitude for keeping the faith in him despite a string of low scores in the continental tournament. The 32-year-old also explained how he ensures that his form doesn’t affect his leadership.

For the uninitiated, Shanaka has 54 runs in six games at the Asia Cup 2023, including three single-digit scores so far. The right-handed batter’s scores read 14* (vs Bangladesh), 5 (vs Afghanistan, 24 (vs Bangladesh), 9 (vs India), and 2 (vs Pakistan). Thus, he will be looking to deliver in the summit clash and shut his critics.

Shanaka told the Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s YouTube channel on the eve of Asia Cup 2023 final:

“I don’t compare my batting when I go to lead the team. My decision-making is more important than being a batsman in the middle. I don’t say that batting is not important, but at the same time, I need to forget all the things that happened with the bat.”

He continued:

“I need to be calm and cool whenever the decisions should be taken. I must be thankful to the selectors for keeping trust in me and also backing me and my coaching staff for giving me the confidence to be the leader to deliver the maximum out of me, so I am very grateful to them.”

With the ball, Shanaka has also been average, picking up four wickets in five games, with best figures of 3/28 against Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash. The medium pacer returned wicketless in the last two games against India and Pakistan, respectively.

“They rested the best players” – Dasun Shanaka on India’s loss against Bangladesh in Super 4 Asia Cup game

Dasun Shanaka further labeled India as the best team in the world. He added that the Men in Blue lost their last Super 4 game against Bangladesh because they rested their best players. He, however, credited Bangladesh for their fighting spirit to win the game by six wickets.

On this, he said:

“They (India) changed the whole team (against Bangladesh). They rested the best players, so I am not surprised. It can happen to any team. India, I know they are the best team. Still, Bangladesh did their part in this wicket.”

For the uninitiated, Team India rested Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final. These players will come afresh and look to make a mark in the final.