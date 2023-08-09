"Thankfully the captain let Chahal bowl all his four overs"- Kamran Akmal's cheeky comment at Hardik Pandya after IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, in his own way, praised captain Hardik Pandya for his captaincy in the third T20I between India and West Indies in Guayana on Tuesday.

Pandya faced a lot flak when he didn't give Yuzvendra Chahal his fourth over at a time when the second T20I was on the line. However, the all-rounder didn't repeat that mistake as he ensured Chahal bowled his complete quota of overs this time.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Kamran Akmal had to say about Hardik Pandya:

"Chahal has been good all series and thankfully the captain let him bowl all his four overs this time (laughs)."

Akmal further spoke about how Pandya also ensured he got Axar Patel's four overs in after not letting him bowl in the previous game. He added:

"The good thing is that Axar bowled all his four overs. Just small mistakes have taken the last two games away from them. Not giving Chahal his final over and not letting Axar bowl even a single over was wrong. The result could have been different had they not made these mistakes."

Kamran Akmal on Hardik Pandya's new-ball bowling

Kamran Akmal has liked the idea of Hardik Pandya opening the bowling with the new ball. The former cricketer feels Pandya has the zip needed to hurry the batters and can swing the ball and pick up wickets upfront as seen in the second T20I.

On this, Akmal stated:

"Hardik has been brilliant with the new ball throughout this series. He is bowling at a good pace too. With the new ball, you need someone to swing it and so it's a great decision from Hardik."

While Hardik Pandya's captaincy was on point, the debate about whether he should have let Tilak Varma hit the winning runs and score his second T20I fifty is something that is likely to carry on for a while.